Medicover Hospital gets relief as HC bars defamatory content

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, October 16, granted Medicover Hospitals interim protection against defamatory publications amid Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) allegations that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy facilitated the conversion of Rs 13,000 crore unaccounted money into legitimate funds through a deal involving the hospital.

On October 3, BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank had demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into a Rs 13,200 crore deal between Medicover Hospitals and global investment firm KKR.

He had alleged links between Maxbien Pharma, Medicover Hospitals and individuals connected to the Chief Minister’s family and demanded that the ownership structures, shareholdings, investments and financial transactions of these companies be independently investigated.

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In its order, the High Court noted that the publications against Medicover prima facie satisfied the test of defamation and contained descriptions that were injurious and derogatory to the hospital’s standing as a reputed hospital in Telangana.

The court further observed that such publications had the potential to cause serious damage to the hospital’s reputation, while creating fear, panic and anxiety among existing patients and deterring prospective patients from seeking care.

The High Court has restrained the respondents, including Manne Krishank, Harish Reddy, Shankar Goud and the respondent media houses, intermediaries and other concerned parties from publishing any content that is defamatory of the petitioner.

The order will remain in force until the respondents present their case or until further orders.

Medicover responds

In a statement, Medicover said that public discourse, including political commentary and media reporting, must be guided by “responsibility, fairness and regard for factual accuracy.”

“While freedom of expression and a free press are fundamental to a democratic society, publications concerning healthcare institutions carry particular significance because of their potential to affect patients’ confidence, the well-being of their families and decisions relating to medical care.” the hospital stated.