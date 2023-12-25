Medigadda row: Uttam Kumar, Sridhar Babu to inspect barrage on Dec 29

Hyderabad: Irrigation, Food, and Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and IT minister D Sridhar Babu will visit the Medigadda barrage on Friday, December 29.

The ministers want to bring to light the status of the Kaleshwaram project by examining the Medigadda barrage firsthand. The state government has reportedly prepared a detailed presentation for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, to be presented after the minister’s inspection at the Medigadda barrage site in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district.

The ministers will brief about the benefits and potential pitfalls of the Kaleshwaram project, alongside the proposed Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project, (a venture proposed by the Congress government led by Dr YS Rajashekhar Reddy).

The presentation will include project costs, new ayacut, and the power supply required for Kaleshwaram.

The government may order a probe into the sinking of Medigadda piers after meeting construction agencies, subcontractors, and all personnel involved with the Kaleshwaram project.

The barrage had been constructed by L&T Construction, as per the design provided by the authorities to the quality and standards for the State of Telangana and handed over in 2019. The barrage has since been in operation having withstood the last five flood seasons, the company had said in a statement.

The Congress party had promised in its election manifesto that a judicial inquiry will be conducted by a sitting High Court judge into all irregularities and corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. Legal action will be taken, based on a full-fledged inquiry by a retired High Court Judge on the various scandal and corruption allegations in the rule of the BRS/TRS government, it had said.

The BRS leaders, however, denied any irregularities and said they were ready for any probe. “Technical experts should be consulted to determine the damage. We are ready to face the inquiry,” said BRS leader K. Kavitha.