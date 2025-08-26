Meerut: AIMIM councillor among 4 held for burning posters of ‘Udaipur Files’

The film is based on the killing of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous.

Four persons, including an AIMIM councilor, were arrested in Meerut for burning a poster of 'Udaipur Files'
Meerut police arrested an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) councillor, along with three others, on charges of burning posters of the film, “Udaipur Files”, and raising “objectionable slogans.”  

The film is based on the killing of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous, and has been plagued by controversies.

Fazal Karim is a councillor of Ward 71 of the Islamabad area.

SHO of Lisadi Gate police station, Ashok Kumar, on Monday, August 25, said that they received a complaint that some unknown people “insulted” the picture of Kanhaiyalal printed in the poster of the film, burnt it and raised anti-national slogans.

A case was registered based on the complaint and an investigation was started. The police team formed identified the accused with the help of video footage. After this, Fazal Karim (40), Anees (42), Shahid (28) and Qasim (58) were arrested on Monday.

