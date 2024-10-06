Meerut: Cleric shot, injured outside mosque

Meerut: A cleric was shot at and injured outside a mosque here, police said on Sunday, October 6.

The incident occurred in the Lisadi Gate police station area when Naeem (35) stood outside the mosque, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh told PTI.

The bullet grazed Naeem’s ear, the officer said, adding the injured cleric has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

A man identified as Sartaj is suspected to be behind the shooting incident and a hunt is on to nab him, Singh said.

The mosque is located in a densely populated area.