Meerut: Harassed by classmate, BDS student Vania Asad dies by suicide

A BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) student of Swami Vivekanand Subharti University died by suicide after falling from the fourth floor of her college in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

The 22-year-old student – Vania Asad Sheikh – was reportedly harassed mentally and physically by her classmate Siddharth Panwar. When she resisted his advances, he slapped her in full public view.

Embarrassed and frightened, Vania jumped from the fourth floor of the college. She was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries on Friday. The incident happened on the evening of October 19.

Based on a complaint filed by Vania’s father, police registered an FIR against Siddharth. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Station House Officer (SHO) of local Jani police station Rajesh Kumar Kamboj said.

(With PTI inputs)