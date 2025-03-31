Meerut: Minor argument between two escalates into violence after Eid prayers

Meerut: A minor dispute between two persons escalated into a violent clash between two factions of the community in Meerut’s Jani area on Monday, March 31.

At least half a dozen people are said to have been injured in the violence, although the police have yet to confirm the number.

Three people were taken into custody in connection with the violence, and additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain order, they added.

According to superintendent of police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra, a dispute began late on Monday morning when two residents of Siwalkhas — Nazim and Zahid — started arguing about a trivial matter.

Tensions escalated further after the Eid prayers, leading to members from both sides clashing and resorting to stone-pelting. Several people, who sustained injuries, were taken to the hospital, SP Mishra said.

While reports of gunfire during the clash have surfaced, Mishra said the police are investigating the claims.

“Three people have been taken into custody. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest others involved in the violence,” the SP said.

He assured that the situation is currently under control, with additional police force deployed at the scene.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations remained peaceful and harmonious elsewhere in the district. A large number of devotees gathered at Shahi Eidgah to offer prayers and exchanged greetings.

District Magistrate VK Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, along with police and administrative officials, patrolled the streets to assess the situation and ensure security.