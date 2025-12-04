When a young woman from Hyderabad opens a fashion show for Chanel in New York City, it is not just her success story it becomes a proud moment for the entire city. Bhavitha Mandava, a 25-year-old model with roots in Hyderabad, has achieved what many only dream of. She didn’t just walk the runway for Chanel; she opened the 2026 show, placing Hyderabad firmly on the global fashion map.

Bhavitha’s story is no fairytale, it is real, inspiring, and deeply emotional. Before the cameras, lights, and luxury brands, she was a normal girl with big dreams. After moving to the United States to study, she was once spotted at something as ordinary as a subway station in New York. That chance moment changed her life forever. From daily routines and crowded platforms, she moved to high fashion and international runways in just a short time.

The Chanel show itself was special. Held in a subway-style setting in New York, it felt like life coming full circle for Bhavitha. Walking the ramp in one of the world’s most famous fashion houses, she carried not just designer clothes, but also the pride of India and Hyderabad. For fashion lovers and city residents back home, it was a moment of celebration.

One of the most touching parts of her journey came when her parents watched her open the show. Bhavitha later shared their reaction with a mix of tears, smiles, and disbelief. Her mother repeatedly called out her name in joy, while her father watched proudly with misty eyes. It was a reminder that behind every successful child is a family that dreams, struggles, and believes.

Hyderabad has always been known for culture, food, history, and technology. Now, it proudly adds global fashion to its list. Bhavitha represents the new Hyderabad, confident, modern, and fearless. She shows young people in our city that big dreams are possible, no matter where you start from.

Her success sends a strong message: you don’t need to be born in Paris or Milan to reach the world stage. You can start from wherever you are and still conquer global dreams.

Today, when Bhavitha Mandava walks in Chanel, Hyderabad walks with her head held high, heart full of pride.