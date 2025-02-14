Meet actor who set a record with 36 films in ONE year!

Hyderabad: Many movies today take years to finish because of production delays and special effects. Some actors focus on one movie for a long time, while others quickly move from one project to another. But there is one actor who set a record by acting in the most films in a single year.

Early Days and Rise to Fame

That actor is Mammootty. He started acting in 1971 with a small role in Anubhavangal Paalichakal. His first lead role was in Mela (1980). Soon, he became one of the busiest actors in Malayalam cinema.

Mammootty, star who breaking records

In 1982, Mammootty acted in 24 movies. From 1983 to 1986, he continued his streak by appearing in 36, 34, 28, and 35 films each year. His dedication made him one of the hardest-working actors in the industry.

A True Legend

Mammootty has acted in over 400 films. While he acted in 36 films in one year in 1983, his son Dulquer Salmaan took 13 years to reach the same number.

Box Office Hits

His 1983 film Aa Raathri became one of the first Malayalam movies to earn Rs 1 crore. Other hit films like Koodevide and Adiyozhukkukal showcased his talent. He worked with top directors like I.V. Sasi and M.T. Vasudevan Nair.

Mammootty won his first National Film Award for Mathilukal. He won again for Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada. His role in Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar (2000) earned him another National Award.

Mammootty also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. His Tamil debut Maunam Sammatham (1990) and Thalapathy with Rajinikanth made him famous in Tamil Nadu.

Mammootty’s Recent and Upcoming Movies

Even in 2024, Mammootty is still active. His recent film Shylock (2020) was a hit. He has upcoming films like One, Kaamamohitham, New York, and Bilal.