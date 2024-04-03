Meet Aryan Khan’s rumoured GF Larissa Bonesi, check her photos

Mumbai: Speculation surrounding Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi and her alleged relationship with Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has stirred curiosity among fans. Recent social media activity, including Aryan’s following of Larissa and her family members, along with gifting her a D’YAVOL X jacket during her Mumbai visit, has fueled dating rumors. However, there’s been no official confirmation regarding their relationship status.

So, who is Larissa Bonesi? This question has been popping up on everybody’s mind. Let’s have a look.

Everything About Larissa Bonesi

Born on March 28, 1990, in Brazil, Larissa is a model and actress who has appeared in both Hindi and Telugu films. She gained attention for her appearance as a dancer in the song “Subah Hone Na De” from the film “Desi Boyzz,” starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Additionally, she had a minor role in Saif Ali Khan’s “Go Goa Gone.” In Telugu cinema, Larissa starred opposite Sai Dharam Tej in the action comedy “Thikka.”

Apart from her film roles, Larissa has also featured in advertisements for renowned brands like Olay, Lancome, and Levi’s. Furthermore, she has appeared in music videos, including Guru Randhawa’s “Surma Surma.”

Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut

Amidst the dating rumors, Aryan Khan remains focused on his directorial debut. He is currently working on a six-episode web series titled “Stardom.”