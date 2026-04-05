In a country where idli is often seen as a simple breakfast, one man from Chennai has turned it into a global sensation. M. Eniyavan, famously known as the “Idli Man,” is a culinary innovator whose journey from struggle to success is truly inspiring. His dedication has transformed the humble idli into a dish celebrated across the world.

Born into a poor family in Coimbatore, Eniyavan studied only till Class 8. He worked as a fruit seller, waiter, tea shop helper, and later as an auto-rickshaw driver. Life changed during one of his rides when he met a woman named Chandra, who supplied idli batter to local shops.

She soon became a regular passenger, and inspired by her, he started his own small idli business from a rented hut, later naming it Mallipoo Idli in Chennai. What began in 1997 with just two steamers has today grown into a well-known name.

2000 Varieties of Idli? Yes, You Read That Right!

For Eniyavan, idli is not just food, it is a blank canvas for creativity. He has created over 2,000 varieties of idlis, experimenting with flavours, ingredients, and designs. Some of his popular innovations include:

Kid-friendly idlis: Chocolate, pizza, beetroot, carrot, and even pineapple idlis

Healthy twists: Millet-based idlis and idlis made using tender coconut water (elaneer)

Fusion ideas: Burger idli and sandwich idli

Classic favourites: Corn idli, orange idli, and chutney-stuffed idli

For children, he adds a playful touch with designs like:

Kung Fu Panda idli

Talking Tom idli

Butterfly-shaped idli

Cartoon and heart-shaped idlis – These creative ideas make idli exciting for all age groups.

Idlis That Look Like Icons

Taking his creativity a step further, Eniyavan has even turned idlis into art by shaping them like famous personalities.

His unique creations include idlis inspired by:

Jawaharlal Nehru

A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Mahatma Gandhi

These artistic idlis are both visually striking and meaningful, celebrating India’s icons in an edible form.

Guinness Record and Global Recognition

Eniyavan’s passion has earned him global recognition. He holds a Guinness World Record for creating the world’s heaviest Idli, weighing 124.8 kg. He is also the founder of World Idli Day, celebrated every year on March 30 since 2015.

Despite leaving school early, his deep “research” and innovation in idli-making earned him an honorary doctorate from an American university, an achievement that highlights his dedication.

From Chennai to the World

Eniyavan is not just a local success story anymore. He has represented Indian cuisine at international events, including “India Day” celebrations in Moscow, where he showcased millet-based idlis.

He has also expanded globally with a restaurant “Idli Eniyavan” in Sharjah,Muwaileh. taking his unique idli creations to an international audience.

More Than a Restaurant

His venture, Mallipoo Idli, is based in North Chennai and is best known today as a specialised catering service. Rather than a regular dine-in restaurant, he provides live idli counters for weddings, events, and large gatherings serving fresh, innovative idlis to thousands.

From an auto driver to a global food innovator, he has shown how passion and creativity can transform even the simplest dish.

And the next time you see a plain idli, remember there are 2000 more versions waiting to surprise you.