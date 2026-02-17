Meet Bollywood legend Salim Khan’s first wife, Sushila Charak

Hyderabad: Salim Khan, the legendary screenwriter of Bollywood, is currently in the ICU at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The 90-year-old icon is being closely monitored by doctors as fans and the industry pray for his quick recovery. Known for his work as one half of the famous screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, he is best remembered for his iconic films like Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer. As he fights for his health, it’s important to reflect on his remarkable life, family, and personal journey.

Salim Khan’s First Wife

Salim Khan married his first wife, Salma Khan, in 1964 after five years of courtship. Born as Sushila Charak, she was from a Hindu family, and their marriage was interfaith. Despite some initial resistance from Salma’s father due to their religious differences, Salim’s good family background and education helped gain his respect.

Their love story began when Salim was struggling in Mumbai, and Salma supported him through tough times. Together, they have four children: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Salma has always stayed out of the public eye, choosing to lead a simple life while being a pillar of support for Salim.

Salim Khan’s Second Wife

In 1981, Salim Khan married actress Helen, a decision that brought tension within the family. Initially, Salma and their children struggled with the change. However, Salim was open with his children about his feelings and asked them to respect Helen. Over time, the family came to accept Helen as part of their lives. Salim, Salma, and Helen now live in harmony, with Salim often expressing his gratitude for having both wives who share mutual respect and understanding.

Salim Khan’s Legacy

Today, despite personal challenges, Salim Khan is a symbol of resilience and love. His legacy is carried on through his films and his children, who have all found success in the film industry. The Khan family, though unconventional, remains a close-knit unit, proving that love and respect can overcome any obstacle. Salim Khan’s contributions to Bollywood will always be remembered, and his family continues to honour his legacy.