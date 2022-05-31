Meet Dr Alazazi; businesswoman behind UAE’s first electric car

Abu Dhabi: A chairwoman of United Arab Emirates (UAE) based M Glory Holding Group Dr Majida Alazazi is the woman behind the country’s first-ever electric car.

Dr Majida Alazazi is all set to roll out the first batch of the fully electric car called ‘Al Damani’ DMV300 by the end of June 2022.

The Al Damani DMV300, with two different models built using European specifications, has a battery capacity of 52.7 kWh and can cover more than 405 kilometers on a single charge.

In March 2022, M Glory Holding Group laid the foundation stone for the country’s first industrial facility for the manufacture of electric vehicles (EV) at Dubai Industrial City (DIC). The factory will be finished by 2024.

Meanwhile, DMV300 will be made at a temporary factory not far away from the main one getting constructed in DIC.

The new factory will be built on a total land area of 1 million sq ft and will create more than 1,000 jobs, as part of M Glory’s future expansion plans.

The company aims to benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution and sustainability by employing future technologies and robotics in the manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs). The new facility is an extension of its portfolio, which includes robotics engineering and artificial intelligence, as well as sustainable real estate.

Majida is the first Arab woman to establish a car factory in the Middle East, and the first Emirati to obtain an applied doctorate degree in supply chain management and industries from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) university.

Since graduating from the university, she has held several major jobs, where she worked in large successful government factories in the country and traveled to several car-manufacturing countries.

She traveled to France, Britain, the Czech Republic, and Germany in an attempt to learn about their experiences and success stories that enabled them to achieve record profits. She hoped to replicate the achievements of these countries in their major projects, in her homeland UAE.

Al-Azazi began her experience as a businesswoman in 2004, and worked on various projects, then moved to a greater ambition, which is the automobile industry, out of a constant search for a challenge.

After her passion to be a leader in the industrial sector, she opened an automobile factory— Sandstorm Motor Vehicle Manufacturing.

“Since 2012, I started to develop Sandstorm. It is now a successful factory. We are now going electric with M Glory. We are now planning to do more sustainable projects under M Glory Holding Group,” Al-Azazi told Khaleej Times during the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit.

The electric vehicle can touch a top speed of 160 km and cover more than 405 km after being charged once. When charging at home, it will fully charge in six to eight hours, but we have a quick charge, which will charge the car up to 85 percent in 30 minutes.

The industrial engineer said, “We are working on developing our own charger that can be charged within four hours at home, as well as about 25 percent of the car’s parts from the local market, and soon we will be able to gradually increase this percentage.”

The businesswoman indicated that thousands of orders for the purchase of electric cars have already been received, and explained that their daily capacity ranges from 8 to 10 cars and 10,000 cars annually from the temporary factory. Once the main factory is ready, it will be able to produce 50,000 to 70,000 cars annually.