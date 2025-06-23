Mumbai: Kapil Sharma and his comedy gang are back to tickle your funny bones once again! After a much-awaited comeback with The Great Indian Kapil Show, fans were thrilled to see the original laughter maestro Navjot Singh Sidhu reunite with Kapil after five long years.

Episode 1 Recap

The first episode of Season 3, which premiered on June 21, 2025, featured none other than Salman Khan. While Bhai’s humour and candid confessions won over many fans, some felt the spark of the OG Kapil vibe was slightly missing. Nevertheless, the show managed to create quite a buzz online.

The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 2

The excitement now shifts to the upcoming episode. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 2 is all set to release on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 8:00 PM exclusively on Netflix.

Star-Studded Guest Line-Up

This week’s episode will feature the lead cast of the upcoming Bollywood film Metro In Dino. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Pankaj Tripathi will be joining Kapil and his gang for a laughter-packed evening. The actors will also be promoting their film, which is slated for a theatrical release on July 4, 2025.

How To Watch Episode 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show?

Wondering how to catch all the action in HD? Well, The Great Indian Kapil Show streams exclusively on Netflix, which means you’ll need a valid subscription to watch it. The show is not available for free viewing.

Are you excited for Episode 2? Let us know in the comments below!