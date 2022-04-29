Meet Etawah’s Amar Singh who fasts during Ramzan

Etawah: Amar Singh Shakya of Etawah who has been fasting for the past 23 years during the holy month of Ramzan became a living example of India’s Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb.

Amar Singh, 60 years, of Shivnagar Adda Mohalla belongs to the backward class and he follows all the rituals of Hindu society and its festivals. He regularly conducts Pooja in his home. In addition to all these, he also fasts during the holy month of Ramzan.

Amar Singh runs a tea shop in Etawah and during the holy month of Ramzan, he keeps his tea shop closed for the full month.

Amar Singh lives with his wife Shanti Devi and married daughter Anjali, son Jitendra Shakya and daughter in law Maya Devi and a grandson.

About his fasting, Amar Singh says that he feels peace and tranquility. “Though I do not offer Namaz, I read the Quran in Hindi,” Amar Singh says.

After fasting for 30 days Amar Singh performs “Bhandara” (a feast) on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The former chairman of Etawah Municipal Council Farhan Ahmed says that Amar Singh has become a respected figure among both Hindus and Muslims.