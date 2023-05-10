KKK 13: Not Shiv, but THIS female celeb is highest paid contestant

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is all set to go on floors soon. Makers have finalised the list of contestants who will be flying to the exotic filming locations of South Africa this month. The shooting will begin by the end of May or June first week.

Highest Paid Contestant Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

KKK 13 is creating a buzz not only for its list of contestants but also for their hefty paychecks. Earlier, it was reported that Shiv Thakare is the highest-paid contestant in the latest season. It was said that he is demanding a whopping Rs 10L to 12L per week, which means Rs 5-6L per episode.

However, the latest buzz has it that Bollywood actress Daisy Shah has emerged as the highest-paid participant in the show, surpassing earlier reports that suggested Shiv Thakare held the title. According to sources, Daisy is charging a bomb remuneration of Rs 15L per episode which means she will be taking home Rs 30L per week! Pretty fancy paycheck, isn’t it?

While there is no official confirmation from the makers of the show or the contestants regarding their fees, the report suggests that Daisy Shah’s fee is justified by her star power and popularity among the audience.

More About KKK 13 Contestant Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah made her acting debut in a lead role in the 2011 Kannada film Bhadra. She then appeared opposite Salman Khan in the 2014 Hindi film Jai Ho. In 2015, she was a part of Hate Story 3 and in 2018 she was seen in Race 3. Daisy’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 marks her return to reality TV after a gap of several years.

The actress is now expected to bring her experience and talent to the show and add to its entertainment value!

