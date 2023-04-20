Meet highest paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Fans are excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 which is currently under the pre-production stage. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty, which has consistently been a hit with audiences, features a group of celebrities performing thrilling stunts and challenges that test their courage, strength, and endurance.

In addition to the list of contestants, the exorbitant amounts paid to them for their participation in the show have also become a hot topic of discussion among audiences. The hefty remuneration earned by the contestants becomes the subject of much speculation and curiosity every year and this season too viewers are keen to know just how much money celebrities are being paid to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Is Shiv Thakare The Highest Paid Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant?

According to the latest reports, it is being said that Shiv Thakare is going to be the highest-paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv, who is also the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, is getting a hefty remuneration considering his massive fan following which grew post his stint in Salman Khan’s show.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare (Twitter)

Shiv Thakare is the first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Speaking to TOI, he said, “Being a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is an adventure like no other. It’s not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. Joining this show is a dream come true for me. I have overcome many fears in my life, and I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty.”

He further added, “This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss and I feel my Bappa granted my wish yet again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m ready to test my mental and physical strength on the show.”

More about KKK 13

The shooting of KKK 13 is likely to begin in June’s first week. All the selected contestants will he jetting off to the filming location which is reportedly in Argentina this year by the end of May. The show is likely to arrive on television in July.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.