Meet highest-paid Indian actress on OTT; Here’s top 5 list

Mumbai: The surge of OTT platforms in India has opened new doors for mainstream actors and actresses, encouraging them to embrace challenging roles beyond traditional cinema. This shift not only provides creative opportunities but also substantial earnings, sometimes surpassing what they might earn for a film.

Many Indian actresses are opting for digital projects over theatrical ones. Do you know who is the highest-paid Indian actress on OTT? Well, she is quite a popular name in Bollywood!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Becomes Highest-Paid OTT Actress

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in the country, reportedly charges Rs 8 to 18 crores per project. For her Netflix film Jaane Jaan, which was her debut project on OTT, reportedly she took home a whopping pay of Rs 10 to 12 crores, making her the highest-paid Indian actress on OTT platforms.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu In The List

Kareena Kapoor Khan is followed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for her work in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She marked her entry into the OTT world with the acclaimed series “Family Man 2,” directed by Raj and DK. Now, she’s set to captivate audiences in her second digital venture, “Citadel: India,” alongside Varun Dhawan.

Reports suggest that Samantha is commanding an impressive fee of Rs 10 crore for this Amazon Prime Video series, a significant leap from her usual Tollywood rates of Rs 4 to 4.5 crore.

Top 5 Highest-Paid Actresses On OTT

Kareena Kapoor Khan — Rs 10 to 12 crore per project

Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Rs 4.5 crore to 10 crore per project

Radhika Apte – Rs 4 crore for each web series

Sushmita Sen – 2 crore for each web series

Priyamani – 10 lakhs per episode

Gauahar Khan – 3 lakhs per episode

This shift in the entertainment landscape not only reflects the growing influence of OTT platforms but also showcases the evolving preferences of established actresses, who find new avenues to showcase their talent.