Meet India’s first film editor: Woman power icon from 1900s

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has come a long way, from its humble beginnings in the early 1900s to today’s industry that creates films crossing Rs. 2000 crores at the box office. It is now one of the largest film industries in the world, known for its creativity, scale, and cultural impact. But behind this journey lies a story of struggle, vision, and unsung heroes who made the first steps possible.

The First Indian Feature Film

In 1913, Dadasaheb Phalke created Raja Harishchandra, India’s first full-length feature film. It is celebrated as the foundation of Indian cinema. While his name is remembered as the Father of Indian Cinema, there was a woman working silently behind the scenes whose contribution was just as vital.

Saraswatibai Phalke: India’s First Film Editor

Saraswatibai Phalke, wife of Dadasaheb Phalke, is recognized as India’s first female film editor. At a time when women rarely took part in filmmaking, she took charge of editing, manually cutting and splicing reels to bring the story together. She also mixed film-developing chemicals, perforated raw reels, and even managed costumes and props.

Her Sacrifice and Dedication

Saraswatibai supported her husband’s dream in every way. She sold her jewelry so he could travel abroad to learn filmmaking and buy equipment. She cooked meals for a crew of nearly 70 people, raised her children, and at the same time worked as a technician and editor. She even stood firm when her husband asked her to act in Raja Harishchandra, reminding him of all the work she was already doing.

Though her efforts went uncredited for years, Saraswatibai’s role was crucial in shaping the birth of Indian cinema. She broke social barriers and proved that women could excel in technical fields.