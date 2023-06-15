Meet Jad Hadid, a Lebanese contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: The most-awaited premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2 just a day away, fans are buzzing with excitement as they check out the official list of contestants revealed by the makers.

Among the mix of known personalities and fresh faces, one contestant who has caught the attention of viewers and ignited curiosity is Jad Hadid, a charismatic Lebanese model hailing from Dubai. He lived in Beirut, Lebanon before moving to Dubai.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid’s inclusion in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 lineup has sparked a frenzy of online searches as fans scramble to uncover more about this intriguing contestant. Originally from Lebanon, Jad found his way to Dubai, where he carved a successful career as a model and he is said to be one of the highest paid model in Middle East.

Jad is married to a fitness model Ramona Khalil and he is a loving father to a daughter. Just like Abdu Rozik, a Bigg Boss Season 16, Jad too brings a diverse cultural background and hails from a different country.

He enjoys 373K followers on Instagram. Check out his pictures below.

Image Source: Instagram

Now, Jad is all set to bring his unique blend of charisma and personality to the Bigg Boss house and now let’s wait and see how manages to win the hearts of the BB audience.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.