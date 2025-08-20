Meet Jessica Hines, Aamir Khan’s ex with whom he has a son

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s younger brother, Faissal Khan, spoke to the media and made shocking claims. He said his family once tried to prove he was mentally unstable and forced him to marry. He also claimed that Aamir had a relationship with British journalist Jessica Hines while still married to his first wife, Reena Dutta. Faissal further said that Aamir and Jessica had a child out of wedlock, and at that time Aamir was already living with Kiran Rao.

Who is Jessica Hines?

Jessica Hines is a British actress, writer, and journalist. She became popular for TV shows like The Royle Family and Spaced. In India, people know her for her book Looking for the Big B on Amitabh Bachchan. She has also written many articles about Bollywood.

The Controversy

Reports about Aamir and Jessica’s relationship started in the late 1990s during the shooting of Ghulam. In 2005, Stardust magazine reported that they lived together and Jessica got pregnant. It was said that Aamir wanted her to end the pregnancy, but Jessica decided to give birth to her son, Jaan. Later, Jessica married London businessman William Talbot, who has supported her and her child.

In 2012, Jaan’s photos appeared in Vogue UK, and many people felt he looked like Aamir. Some social media posts also showed glimpses of his life, but neither Aamir nor Jessica ever confirmed the rumors.

Aamir Khan’s Personal Life

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986 and they had two children, Junaid and Ira. They divorced in 2002. In 2005, he married Kiran Rao, and they had a son, Azad. They divorced in 2021. Aamir is now dating Bengaluru-based Gauri Spratt.