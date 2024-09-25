Meet latest confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18, check her pics

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18, the highly anticipated reality show hosted by Salman Khan, is set to premiere on October 6, and fans are buzzing with excitement. As the season draws closer, speculation about the celebrity contestants has been rife, with names like Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Panday, and Avinash Sharma surfacing online.

With such a dynamic mix of personalities, viewers are expecting a season full of drama, entertainment, and surprises.

Muskan Bamne Confirmed For Bigg Boss 18

The latest confirmed name to join the lineup is Muskan Bamne. Best known for her portrayal of Pakhi in the popular TV show Anupamaa, Muskan was a key part of the Rupali Ganguly-led cast for three years before she exited the show. Now, months after leaving Anupamaa, she’s set to take on a new challenge as a contestant in Bigg Boss 18.

Muskan has a growing fanbase, with over 1 million followers on Instagram, and has previously appeared in notable projects such as Constable Girpade (2023) and Haseena (2017). Fans are eager to see how she fares in the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house.

This season promises a thrilling twist with its theme, “Time ka Tandav,” which Salman Khan revealed will bring a new dimension to the show, allowing viewers to see glimpses of the contestants’ futures. Bigg Boss 18 will air on Colors TV and stream on JioCinema.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.