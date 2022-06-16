Meet Murtaza, a photographer whose tribute to Bollywood will leave you in awe

Murtaza Ametwala's Instagram account has made us fall in love with Bollywood movies one post at a time.

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published: 16th June 2022 12:10 pm IST
This Instagram page pays an unique tribute to iconic Bollywood scenes
(Photo: Murtaza Ametwala's Instagram)

Mumbai: From dialogues, hook dance steps, and characters to costumes, songs, and locations, when it comes to Bollywood, Indians are guilty of obsessing over it all. However, this photographer and graphic designer from Mumbai takes his love for Bollywood to the next level.

Murtaza Ametwala’s Instagram account is a treat for sore eyes as he has been painstakingly recapturing iconic Hindi film scenes that were shot in Mumbai. From Akshay Kumar‘s ‘Welcome’ to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Wake Up Sid’, he has perfectly captured it all and made us fall in love with Bollywood movies all over again and one post at a time.

Check out his photo project here:

