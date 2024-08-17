Meet music director with highest number of National Awards in India

Mumbai: A.R. Rahman, the famous music composer, has won his seventh National Award for Best Music Director at the 70th National Film Awards. He received this award for his background score in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan — Part 1. This win makes him the most awarded music director in India.

With this latest award, Rahman has now surpassed the legendary Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, who has won five National Awards, the most recent in 2015 for the Tamil film ‘Tharai Thappattai’. Vishal Bhardwaj is next in line with four National Awards.

AR Rahman’s career as a music director began in 1992 with Mani Ratnam’s Roja, which won him his first National Award. He went on to win his second award in 1996 for Minsara Kanavu, his third in 2001 for Lagaan, and his fourth in 2002 for Kannathil Muthamittal.

After a gap, Rahman won his fifth National Award in 2017 for his work in Kaatru Veliyidai and the Hindi film Mom, starring Sridevi.

His talent is also recognized internationally. He won two Academy Awards (Oscars) for his work on Slumdog Millionaire (2008)—one for Best Original Score and another for Best Original Song for the hit track “Jai Ho.” This made him the first Indian to win two Oscars in the same year.

In addition to his Oscars, Rahman became the first Indian to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score for Slumdog Millionaire. He also won a BAFTA Award for Best Film Music and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Composer for the same film.

In 2010, Rahman won two Grammy Awards—one for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television, or Other Visual Media, and another for Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television, or Other Visual Media—both for “Jai Ho.”

A.R. Rahman’s incredible achievements, both in India and around the world, show his amazing talent and hard work in music. He continues to make Indian music famous across the globe.