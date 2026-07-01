Mumbai: Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, is easily one of the most-awaited Bollywood films for fans who grew up in the 2000s. As the sequel to the 2007 cult classic gears up for its theatrical release on August 14, nostalgia surrounding the film’s iconic soundtrack is at an all-time high, especially Toh Phir Aao, a song that continues to enjoy a cult following nearly two decades later.

Music composer Amaal Malik announced that he has recreated Toh Phir Aao for Awarapan 2, calling it the “career best song” he has ever created. However, what truly caught fans’ attention was his heartfelt tribute to the man whose voice made the original track unforgettable, Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid.

Amaal Malik’s emotional tribute

Sharing his excitement on social media, Amaal reflected on fulfilling a dream he had cherished since he was 16 years old.

He wrote, “The #SoulOfAwarapan is what I always called it until #MukeshBhatt sir gave it a name. Can’t thank him enough for giving me my first Vishesh film, a dream of mine since age 16. Today is the day I get to live a 20-year-old dream of mine thanks to Mukesh Ji & Vishesh Films. I have created my career best song for this movie, the title song of Awarapan 2.”

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But it was his message for Mustafa Zahid that resonated with fans the most.

Amaal wrote, “Also a big hug to the man we all must never forget, the voice of the original Mustafa Zahid and his contribution to the 2007 soundtrack. My homie, my brother from another mother & a dangerous border. We could’ve never been doing this if you hadn’t done the magic in the original, my bro. Thank you for the stupendous melodies, the impeccable vocals and that emptiness in your rendition still haunts me and heals me.”

The heartfelt post quickly went viral, bringing Mustafa Zahid back into the spotlight and reminding fans of the lasting impact his voice had on one of Bollywood’s most memorable soundtracks.

Mustafa Zahid’s heartwarming reply

Mustafa responded to Amaal’s post with an equally emotional message.

Quoting Amaal’s tweet, he wrote, “Lots of love Amaal, remember borders are dangerous but then so is love. Take Awarapan’s legacy to another level, the stage is all yours, mere bhai.”

Who is Mustafa Zahid?

For younger audiences discovering him now, Mustafa Zahid is one of Pakistan’s most celebrated rock vocalists and composers.

Born in Lahore in 1984, he rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the rock band Roxen, which he co-founded in 2004. Coming from a family deeply rooted in music, Mustafa is also the nephew of legendary Pakistani rock singer Ali Azmat.

His breakthrough came with Roxen’s debut album, Roxen-E-Dewaar, which featured chartbusters like Tera Mera Rishta. The songs soon caught the attention of Bollywood filmmakers, leading to one of the biggest cross-border musical collaborations of the era.

In 2007, Mustafa made his Bollywood debut with Awarapan, lending his voice to Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta. Both songs became massive hits and continue to be regarded among the finest Bollywood rock ballads ever made.

Over the years, Mustafa has sung several memorable Bollywood tracks, including Bhula Dena from Aashiqui 2 and songs from Ek Villain. His soulful, emotionally charged singing style has earned him a dedicated fan following across South Asia.

Awarapan 2 release details

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqi, Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.

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The film marks the return of Emraan Hashmi as Shivam and also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar. It is expected to clash at the box office with Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol.