Meet Pakistan’s richest Hindu, Yumna Zaidi’s Qarz E Jaan co-star

Islamabad: Qarz E Jaan is currently one of the most popular and talked-about Pakistani dramas on television. Starring Usama Khan and Yumna Zaidi in lead roles, the show has managed to grab viewers’ attention with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and a stellar supporting cast.

Among the seasoned actors in the drama, one performance that’s truly standing out is that of Bakhtiar, brilliantly played by none other than Deepak Perwani. His portrayal has added depth to the narrative, and fans are loving his character’s powerful presence and screen charisma.

Deepak Perwani is currently trending for his role in Qarz-e-Jaan, and for good reason. Let’s take a closer look at the man behind the role, a talented actor and one of the richest Hindus in Pakistan.

About Deepak Perwani

Despite facing challenges as a minority, Deepak Perwani has carved a niche for himself in both fashion and showbiz. Born in 1974 into a Sindhi Hindu family in Pakistan, he began his career in fashion at just 20 years old. In 1994, he launched his menswear line, followed by his couture house “Deepak Perwani (DP)” in 1996, specializing in bridal and formal wear.

Over the years, he has collaborated with global brands like Hugo Boss, Benson & Hedges, and Mercedes-Benz, and in 2014, the Bulgarian Fashion Awards ranked him among the top 10 fashion designers in the world.

Deepak also holds a Guinness World Record for designing the world’s largest kurta, a massive piece that took 50 tailors 30 days to complete, weighing 800 kg and standing 101 feet tall.

Net worth and acting career

According to reports, Deepak Perwani’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 71 crore, making him one of the wealthiest Hindus in Pakistan. Aside from fashion, he has made his mark in acting, with appearances in TV dramas like Mere Paas Paas (Hum TV), Very Filmy, and Kadoorat (2013, Hum TV).

What’s your take on Deepak’s role as Bakhtiar in Qarz-e-Jaan? Let us know in the comments below.