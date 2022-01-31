Meet Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan aka Greek God of Bollywood has always preferred remaining tight-lipped about his personal life especially when it comes to his dating space. He parted ways with ex-wife Sussanne Khan in 2014. After his divorce, we hardly came across rumours or any news about Hrithik dating anyone after the Kangana Ranaut controversy.

However, his latest photos and videos with a mystery girl have been grabbing many eyeballs. His fans are going gaga over the same and are curious to find out if their favourite Hrithik has finally found his new love. Well, let us tell you that the girl in the viral pics is none other than Bollywood actress Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were papped coming out of a Mumbai restaurant recently. The duo held hands, which further sparked dating rumours. Let’s know more about Saba.

Who is Saba Azad?

Saba Azad made her Bollywood debut with the film Dil Kabaddi in 2008. She was also seen in in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in 2011 alongside Saqib Saleem and ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Saba has an acting career with five films, and her last movie, Feels Like Ishq, was released in 2021 on Netflix. She will be seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

Apart from acting, Saba is also a well-known musician. Her Instagram page with over 118k followers, is filled with pictures of her concerts and band.

According to reports, Saba Azad was earlier rumoured to be dating Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathak Shah’s son, Imaad Shah. He was her co-band member.

Saba Azad reacts to viral pics with Hrithik

When ETimes asked Saba about her viral photos with Hrithik, she said, “Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I’ll call you back.” She neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

A source close to Hrithik told Bollywood Hungama that the actor is dating Saba but they are tight-lipped about it. The source said, “Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment.”

What do you think about this new rumoured couple of B-town?