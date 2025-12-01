Hyderabad: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is one of the most fascinating people of our time. His life is filled with big dreams, bold ideas, and wild risks. From building electric cars to sending rockets into space, Musk has always lived on the edge. He is known for doing unusual things, speaking his mind openly, and taking decisions that surprise the world.

In a recent conversation with Zerodha co founder Nikhil Kamath on the podcast People by WTF, Musk shared something many people did not know about him. He revealed his personal connection to India through his partner, Shivon Zilis.

Musk Shares Indian Heritage of Partner Shivon Zilis

During the interview, Musk said, “I am not sure if you know this, but my partner Shivon is half Indian.” He explained that Zilis was given up for adoption as a baby and grew up in Canada. Musk added, “I think her father was like an exchange student at the university, or something like that. I am not sure of the exact details.”

He also shared a special detail about their son. “One of my sons with her, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar,” Musk said. The name honours Nobel Prize winning astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

Who Is Shivon Zilis

Shivon Zilis is a leading figure in the world of artificial intelligence. Born in Ontario in 1986, she studied Economics and Philosophy at Yale University and played as a goalkeeper on the ice hockey team. She worked at IBM and Bloomberg before joining OpenAI in 2016. She later moved to Musk’s company Neuralink, where she is Director of Operations and Special Projects.

Shivon and Musk share four children, twins Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia, and son Seldon Lycurgus.

Musk ended the conversation by praising Indian talent. “America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India,” he said.