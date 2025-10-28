Meet Sushmita Sen’s first BF who helped her win Miss Universe

Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen, one of Bollywood’s most graceful and powerful actresses, made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. Known for her confidence, elegance, and intelligence, she quickly became a global icon. In Bollywood, she starred in several hit films like Main Hoon Na, Biwi No.1, Filhaal, and Aankhen, proving her versatility as an actress.

Today, she continues to rule the digital space with her acclaimed OTT series Aarya, where her performance has earned immense love and respect.

Beyond her acting career, Sushmita is admired for her individuality and courage. She broke stereotypes by adopting two daughters, Renee and Alisah, as a single mother, inspiring millions of women across the world. Her personal life, including her relationships with personalities like Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Wasim Akram, and Rohman Shawl, has often made headlines.

But few know about the man who stood beside her before fame and helped her achieve her Miss Universe dream her first boyfriend, Rajat Tara.

The Man Behind Her Miss Universe Journey

When Sushmita won the Miss India title, she had to move from Delhi to Mumbai for her Miss Universe training. As a teenager who had never lived away from home, she felt scared and uncertain. Rajat Tara, who worked at Benetton, decided to accompany her. When his company denied him leave, he quit his job without hesitation to support her dreams. “He gave up his career so I could follow mine,” Sushmita once said.

When Sushmita Sen, Rajat parted ways

Although life took them on different paths, their respect for each other never faded. Sushmita revealed that their breakup was mutual, saying, “A man like Rajat you can’t dump, you just outgrow.” Years later, she even attended his wedding in Serbia.

Today, Rajat Tara lives happily with his family, while Sushmita continues to inspire the world not just as an actress, but as a woman who values love, gratitude, and independence.