Meet the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: The popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is back with its much-anticipated 8th season, hosted by Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. The show kicked off in grand style on September 1, with 14 celebrity contestants entering the famously controversial house.

Every season, beyond the excitement of the contestant lineup, the hefty remunerations the housemates receive often become a major talking point. Fans have been eager to find out who the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is, and we have the answer.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Highest Paid Contestant

Telugu cinema actor-producer Aditya Om is said to be the highest-paid contestant this season. While the exact amount he is charging has not been disclosed, it is reported that the celebrities this season are earning between Rs 1 to 5 lakhs per episode.

More About Aditya Om

Aditya Om made his film debut in 2002 with Lahiri Lahiri Lahiri lo and has since appeared in numerous Telugu and Hindi films. He later transitioned into directing with the 2013 film Bandook.

Some of his other well-known films include Dhanalakshmi, I Love You, Ottu E Ammai Evaro Teliyedu, and Preminchukunnam Pelliki Randi. Despite initial hesitation, Aditya Om was eventually convinced to join the show and has emerged as one of the highest-paid contestants this season.

