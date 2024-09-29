Meet the Indian actresses who are also qualified doctors

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry is full of glamour and fame, but did you know that some of your favorite actresses are also highly educated? In fact, a few of them even hold medical degrees! Yes, it’s true.

Let’s take a look at some well-known Indian actresses who are not just stars on screen, but also trained doctors.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is a talented actress known for her roles in South Indian films. She completed her medical studies in 2016 at Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia. Although she hasn’t registered as a doctor in India, she still keeps in touch with the medical field. In 2020, she took the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination. Acting is her main focus now, but her medical achievements are a source of pride.

Sreeleela

Sreeleela, who started her acting career in Kannada cinema, was born to a mother who is a gynecologist. Inspired by her mother, Sreeleela pursued an MBBS degree and completed it in 2021. Even though she now focuses on acting, her medical background makes her stand out from other actresses.

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar became famous after winning the Miss World title in 2017. But did you know she is also a medical student? Manushi took a break from her studies to compete in the beauty pageant and returned to finish her MBBS at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in a historical drama, but her medical background remains an important part of her journey.

Aditi Shankar

Aditi Shankar is the daughter of the famous Tamil director Shankar. She has acted in successful films like Viruman and Maaveeran. Along with her acting career, Aditi is also a doctor, having earned her MBBS degree from Ramchandra University. She balances both her passions for medicine and acting with grace.

These actresses prove that education is important, even in the entertainment industry. They have managed to succeed both as actors and as students, showing the world that you can follow your dreams while also committing to learning.