Mumbai: In Bollywood, one film can turn an actor into a star overnight. This was especially true in the 1990s, a time when many actors got famous because of one hit film. But here’s the interesting part—some of those famous roles were first offered to other actors who said no. And that “no” became a life-changing chance for someone else. One of the best examples of this is how Aamir Khan rejected a movie that made Salman Khan a superstar.

The Film That Made History

Released in 1994, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is one of the biggest family films in Bollywood history. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, it had a perfect mix of emotions, music, and tradition. The movie starred Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Renuka Shahane, Reema Lagoo, and others.

Aamir Khan Rejected It – Salman Khan Accepted It

What many fans don’t know is that Salman Khan was not the first choice for the role of Prem. The director first offered the role to Aamir Khan because of his innocent looks. But Aamir didn’t like the script and said no.

At that time, Salman was not doing well in his career and was also facing money problems. So when he got the offer, he quickly said yes. He had no idea that this one decision would change everything for him. His role as Prem became super popular and gave him a fresh start in Bollywood.

How One Role Changed Everything

Salman Khan’s performance in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! was full of charm and emotion. His chemistry with Madhuri Dixit became the talk of the town. The film made him the nation’s favorite romantic hero and brought him back into the spotlight.

The film was made with a small budget of Rs 4.5 crore, but it shocked everyone by earning more than Rs. 135 crore worldwide. It became the first Indian film to cross Rs. 100 crore at the Indian box office, breaking all records at the time. Even today, people still love its songs, scenes, and the feel-good family vibe.

Thanks to Aamir Khan’s rejection, Salman got a role that made him a superstar. It’s a classic Bollywood story—where one actor’s missed chance becomes another’s golden ticket.