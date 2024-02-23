Meet TOP 5 finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 [Photos]

Mumbai: The highly anticipated grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is around the corner and fans are super curious to know which contestant will bag the trophy this year. The finale will reportedly take place next weekend — March 2 and March 3.

As per the latest update from insiders, Shiv Thakare has been eliminated from the show. His eviction took place during semi-finale week shoot on Thursday in Mumbai. Shiv’s elimination will be showcased in the upcoming episodes and he reportedly walked home after getting fewer votes when compared to the other 5 contestants.

After Shiv Thakare’s elimination, JDJ 11 has now got its top 5 finalists of the season. Have a look below.

Top 5 Finalists Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

1. Manisha Rani

2. Shoaib Ibrahim

3. Adrija Sinha

4. Sreerama Chandra

5. Dhanashree Verma

Will Manish Rani Win?

Buzz has it that Manisha Rani might lift the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy, defeating the other 4 contestants. It is also being predicted that Shoaib and Manisha will make it to the top 2. However, only time will tell.

