Meet two new female contestants reportedly entering Bigg Boss 20

Mumbai: The contestant list for Bigg Boss 20 is getting bigger and more interesting. The latest reports suggest that actress and content creator Arishfa Khan, along with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, has been locked for the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Arishfa started her career as a child artiste and appeared in popular television shows such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, Uttaran and Meri Durga. She later built a massive following on social media, making her a familiar face among Gen Z audiences.

With her outspoken personality and strong online fanbase, Arishfa could emerge as one of the most-talked-about contestants of the upcoming season.

Isha Rikhi’s reported entry, however, is likely to generate even more curiosity. The actress is known for her work in Punjabi films including Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas. She also made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018.

Isha recently grabbed headlines after her private marriage to rapper Badshah became public. An emotional and cryptic social media post later sparked speculation about trouble in their marriage. However, neither Isha nor Badshah has officially announced a separation.

While reports claim that Arishfa and Isha have been confirmed, the makers have not introduced either of them through an official contestant promo yet.

If the two eventually walk into the Bigg Boss house, the season will get a ready-made mix of social media fandom, personal intrigue and celebrity drama even before its first major fight.