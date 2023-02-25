Meet Wahaj Ali, Pakistani actor who is winning hearts in India

Hyderabad: Over the years, we have seen how Pakistani celebrities have managed to captivate Indian fans with their talent, charisma and ofcourse the good looks. Despite the political tensions between the two countries, the love for Pakistani actors among audiences in India has remained unaffected, proving that art knows no boundaries.

Latest star who is ruling the hearts, minds and social media feeds of Indians is Wahaj Ali. The actor has become the talk of the town in India for his versatile acting skills and charming personality in his current shows Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Tere Bin.

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, starring Hania Amir, airs only once a week, whereas Tere Bin starring Yumna Zaidi, is telecasted twice every week. These two shows have garnered massive popularity in India, and the actor has become a household name in no time. Fans are in love with Wajah’s potrayal as male lead in these dramas.

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’s title song ‘Kahaani Suno 2.0’, sung by Kaifi Khalil, has taken the internet by storm, with fans from around the world raving about it. The song’s soulful melody and powerful lyrics have struck a chord with audiences, who cannot get enough of it.

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

Apart from acting skills, Wajah Ali’s charming personality and good looks have made him a social media sensation. He enjoys 1.8M followers on Instagram.

Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

Wahaj Ali made his debut with Hum TV’s soap Ishq Ibadat in 2015 and appeared in several hit serials including Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi and Ehd-e-Wafa.