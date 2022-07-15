Meeting of presiding officers of Legislative Bodies in India

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 15th July 2022 4:27 pm IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chairs a meeting of presiding officers of Legislative Bodies in India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 15, 2022.
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaks during a meeting with presiding officers of Legislative Bodies of India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives for a meeting with presiding officers of Legislative Bodies of India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chairs a meeting of presiding officers of Legislative Bodies in India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 15, 2022.

