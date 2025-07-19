Hyderabad: The age gap between leading stars in films has become a hot topic of discussion lately. Now, all eyes are on megastar Chiranjeevi and lady superstar Nayanthara, who are teaming up for a new film. The chatter around their pairing intensified after a leaked video from the shoot surfaced online, reportedly showing their wedding scene.

For the unversed, director Anil Ravipudi, known for his family entertainers is helming a yet-to-be-titled film featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles. The team is currently shooting in Alappuzha, Kerala, and it’s here that the viral clip was captured.

In the video, shared by a YouTuber, two traditional boats decorated with yellow flowers are seen gliding on the waters. Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara sit on one of them, facing the camera in coordinated white wedding-style outfits, while the film crew is seen on the other. The setup hints at a scenic wedding scene being filmed on water.

The age gap between the two stars has sparked discussions online with Chiranjeevi being 69 and Nayanthara 40, the difference stands at 29 years. However, their fans remain hopeful about the chemistry between the two seasoned performers.

The much-anticipated film is expected to hit the big screens during Sankranthi 2026.