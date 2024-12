Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that soon a notification will be issued to recruit 6,000 more teachers through a mega district selection committee (DSC).

Also Read Committee to come up to enhance residential schools performance: Telangana CM

He made this announcement on Saturday, December 14, while inspecting social and tribal welfare gurukuls in Khammam, Madhira and Bonakal regions.

He launched the new common menu being implemented in all welfare schools and hostels in the state on the occasion.