Meghalaya CM pays courtesy visit to KCR at Pragathi Bhavan

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma paid a courtesy visit to his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, September 7.

CM KCR warmly welcomed Sangma and hosted him for a delightful high tea, during which they engaged in an informal conversation. On this occasion, KCR honored Sangma with a shawl and a memento as a token of respect. Following their interaction, CM KCR bid farewell to Sangma.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Madhusudana Chari, MLA Rohit Reddy, Planning Commission vice chairman B Vinod Kumar, former Union minister Venugopala Chari, and BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and K Vamsidhar Rao, among others.