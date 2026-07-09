Meghalaya opposed to uranium mining, stance told to Centre: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has reiterated that the state government remains firmly opposed to uranium mining in the state, asserting that its position has been consistently conveyed to both the people of the state and the Central government.

The Chief Minister’s remarks on Wednesday came amid fresh concerns raised by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), which alleged that certain individuals had recently visited the uranium-rich Domiasiat area to persuade local residents to allow uranium mining.

The student body also claimed that several affluent individuals had been purchasing land in the region, fuelling apprehensions over the possible revival of mining activities.

Addressing reporters here, Chief Minister Sangma dismissed suggestions that the state government had altered its stand on the issue, saying that the state has consistently opposed proposals for uranium extraction.

“The government’s position has always been clear. We have informed both the people of Meghalaya and the Government of India that we do not support uranium mining in the state,” he said.

Chief Minister Sangma stressed that the state government’s approach extends beyond the uranium issue and is guided by the interests and aspirations of the people.

Referring to the long-standing railway debate in the state, the Chief Minister said the state government has adopted a similar approach by taking into account public sentiment before making decisions.

He noted that proposals for uranium mining have been brought before the state government on multiple occasions in the past.

However, each time, the state government has refused to grant its approval, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding public concerns.

“It is therefore incorrect and misleading for anyone to claim that the government is supporting uranium mining,” he said.

Reacting to the KSU’s allegations regarding the reported visit of certain individuals to the Domiasiat area, Chief Minister Sangma added that he would seek detailed information on the matter.

“If such activities are indeed taking place, the matter should be brought to the notice of the government. We will examine the facts and take appropriate action wherever necessary,” the Chief Minister said.

The uranium mining issue has remained a politically and environmentally sensitive subject in Meghalaya for decades, with several civil society organisations and local groups opposing any move to allow commercial extraction in the state.