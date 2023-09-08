Meghwal questions idea of ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ over Sanatan Dharma remarks

Meghwal also said that after Independence, many committees and commissions were formed and they had also talked about holding elections together.

Published: 8th September 2023 7:36 am IST
Jaipur: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal questioned the ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ idea of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seeking to know how could such an idea be promoted amid a member of an ally of the grand old party making controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

Meghwal referred to the remarks made by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of Parivartan Yatra in Barmer, he said: “On one hand, the arrogant alliance (INDIA) talks about destroying Sanatan Dharma. I ask what Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have decided. Will you set up Mohabbat ki Dukaan like this?

“This is a hate speech. No man can speak like this about any religion. Whether there are hundreds or crores of followers of that religion. It is not right to make such statements about any religion,” he added.

Meanwhile, Meghwal said that after Independence, many committees and commissions were formed and they had also talked about holding elections together.

“Simultaneous elections are a part of election reform. This is a very good suggestion,” he said.

He also criticised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying “the CM does not listen to the (Congress) high command”.

