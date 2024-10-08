Megna Mukherjee to make her Telugu debut with ‘attitude star’

Hyderabad: Megna Mukherjee all set for her Telugu debut in upcoming movie Baraabar Premistha with “attitude star” Chandrahass

Megna Mukherjee who was also a Miss India Finalist has been one artiste in the Indian entertainment industry who’s shown the spirit and vibe of being a go-getter for all the right reasons. She’s one of the finest trained jazz dancers in the industry and has worked with leading brands of the country. As far as her acting chops are concerned, she’s went viral last year in an Ad with Sourav Ganguly for all the right reasons, this stunning and talented actress is now all set to take her acting game and career to the next level as she gets ready for her grand Telugu debut movie. Yes, you all heard it right.

The charismatic and enchanting personality is all set to make her grand Telugu movie debut in the upcoming movie ‘Baraabar Premistha’ alongside actor Chandrahass, son of actor turned director Prabhakar Podakandla. The movie is being produced by AVR Movie Wonders & CC Creations and the name of her character in the project is Bujji.

On being asked more about the project, Megna shared and we quote, “It’s a nice and refreshing story of two 19-year-old individuals who hail from different villages but fall in love. While it may seem easy from the outset, the reality is that both the villages are enemies of each other and so it’s a lot about the difficulties the couple face in the journey. This is a very special project for me indeed and I have put my heart and soul into the character. A lot of hard work and efforts have gone into it and given the fact that I am a dreamer who’s dangerously ambitious, I have been waiting for this moment. I thank each and every individual who has been a part of this beautiful journey of mine and I thank my director and the production team for having faith in me and having me onboard for this project. I am super excited and looking forward to it and I can’t wait for my audience to see this.”

On the work front, apart from this project, Megna Mukherjee has some interesting developments happening at her end, the official announcements of which will take place soon as per the correct timelines.