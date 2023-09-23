Mehbooba alleges thousands of youth engaged in self-help groups left in lurch

She requested Lt governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in the matter

Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Saturday that thousands of educated, unemployed youth engaged in self-help groups have been left in the lurch.

Requesting the Lt governor, Manoj Sinha to intervene in the matter so that the future of these youth is secured, Mehbooba Mufti said on her X post, “Thousands of youngsters in J&K associated with self help groups have been rendered unemployed ever since the scheme was abolished.

“A fact finding committee formed in 2020 is yet to submit its findings. These bright skilled degree holders are being deprived of employment opportunities. Request @manojsinha_ ji to kindly intervene and resolve this issue”.

It must be mentioned that self-help groups were formed in J&K to give gainful employment to educated youth as the avenues of seeking government jobs in the UT are very small as compared to the ever increasing numbers of educated unemployed youth here.

In addition to this, the distance from the main industrial markets of the country coupled with the paucity of electric energy have always been the main impediments for big industries to be set up in the UT.

