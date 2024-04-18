Mehbooba Mufti files nomination ahead of LS polls

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2024 3:58 pm IST
Anantnag: J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with others before filing nomination, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district. (PTI Photo)
Anantnag: J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti files nomination before the returning officer, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Anantnag: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Mehbooba Mufti after filing her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)

