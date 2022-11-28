Mehbooba Mufti vacates official residence in Srinagar

Government had offered her an alternate accommodation in Srinagar which Mufti reportedly declined.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Monday vacated her official residence in J&K’s Srinagar and shifted to a private house in the city’s outskirts.

Authorities had served a notice to Mehbooba Mufti to vacate the high-security Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar which she had been occupying since she became the Chief Minister of the state.

“She has shifted to a private house in Khimber area on the outskirts of Srinagar city,” a PDP spokesman said.

The house in Khimber area, where the former Chief Minister shifted on Monday, belongs to her sister, as per sources.

Government had offered her an alternate accommodation in Srinagar which Mufti reportedly declined.

