Mehbooba, Omar, Tarigami criticise Zubair’s arrest

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said it was ironic that the Delhi Police arrested Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on a day India joined G7 countries to commit to defending democratic principles and protecting the freedom of expression.

“It is a strange thing that on one hand our government signs the pledge with G7 countries to protect freedom of expression and on the same day, Zubair is arrested,” she said.

She said Zubair had brought truth to people but today he is being hounded for posting a scene from a Bollywood movie.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets posted in 2018. His arrest came days after the Gujarat authorities arrested Teesta Setalvad on the charges of “criminal conspiracy, forgery and placing false evidence in court to frame innocent people” in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Mehbooba criticised the arrests and said, “It is the worst day for democracy in the country.”