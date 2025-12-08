Mehbooba slams Centre, says BJP indulging in ’empty symbolism’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha on Monday

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th December 2025 2:51 pm IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Ahead of a debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the ruling BJP at the Centre was busy in “empty symbolism” instead of addressing emergent issues like the crisis caused by turmoil in IndiGo airlines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha on Monday, which is expected to bring to light several important and previously unknown facets about the national song.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said, “Parliament is busy sparring over a two hundred year old Vande Mataram even as IndiGo passengers are left stranded and desperate for answers. Instead of confronting the crises hurting people right now BJP seems intent on indulging in empty symbolism”.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

The former chief minister was referring to the cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo since December 2, citing regulatory changes in the pilots’ flight duty and regulations norms. The disruptions have left lakhs of passengers stranded at airports across the country

“How will this political theatre create jobs, control soaring prices or tackle the real urgent problems weighing on millions of Indians?” she asked.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th December 2025 2:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button