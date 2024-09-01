Mehendi artist predicts gender of Deepika and Ranveer’s first baby

Mumbai: Bollywood’s favorite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child this September! Earlier this year, they shared the happy news, and now, as September approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to find out whether they will have a baby girl or boy.

Deepika’s pregnancy has been a hot topic, with her glowing appearances winning over fans. Recently, a famous Mehendi artist, Veena Nagda, made a surprising prediction about the baby’s gender.

In a chat with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Veena shared that she met Ranveer Singh at two big weddings this year – first at Ram Charan’s wedding and then at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. During their meeting, Veena congratulated Ranveer and playfully predicted that he would soon have a baby boy. She even joked with him, saying in Hindi, “Beta Aane wala hai.“

The latest reports say Deepika and Ranveer’s baby is expected to arrive on September 28, 2024, at a hospital in South Bombay. This update clears up earlier rumors that suggested she might give birth in London.

Veena has a special connection with the couple. She first applied Mehendi on Deepika during the shooting of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and was later called by Deepika herself to do the Mehendi for her wedding in 2018. Veena remembers how Ranveer was playful even then, showing his fun-loving personality.

In preparation for their growing family, Ranveer and Deepika have bought a new luxury home in Mumbai. This new apartment, worth Rs 119 crore, is located in Bandra, right next to Shah Rukh Khan’s famous house, Mannat. They plan to move into this new home once their baby arrives, marking an exciting new chapter in their lives.

Deepika and Ranveer, who got married in a fairytale wedding in 2018 after dating for six years, announced their pregnancy earlier this year with a heartfelt post featuring baby essentials. As Deepika focuses on motherhood, Ranveer is also expected to take paternity leave to support his wife and their newborn.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Singham Again. Deepika will play the role of cop Shakti Shetty, and Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba. The movie, also starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, is set to release in theaters on November 1, 2024.