Mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai: SRK thanks everyone for showering love on ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the grand success of his recently released action thriller film ‘Pathaan’.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Twitter account and thanked everyone to for showering love on the film.

“”ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind,” he tweeted.

Recently, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer became the highest grossing Hindi film ever, breaking the record of ‘Baahubali 2’.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 5] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 3 lacs, Sun 5 lacs, Mon 2 lacs, Tue 2 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: Rs 18.24 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu combined biz: Rs 528.29 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering Rs 510.99 crore.

Soon after SRK tweeted, fans flooded the comment section and shared their happy reactions.

“Thank you for so much for Pathaan, it has been a festival for SRKians and it’s a personal victory for all of us. Aapke liye pyaar and mohabbat hamesha ZINDA HAI,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “ZINDA HAI , JAI HIND MERE HERO SHAH RUKH SIR.”

Released on January 25, ‘Pathaan’ also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Apart from this, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.