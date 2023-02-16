Mehrauli demolitions: Delhi govt approves ‘immediate aid’ to families made homeless

New Delhi: In the wake of the Delhi Development Authority’s recent demolition drive in south Delhi that rendered many homeless, the Delhi government on Thursday approved a proposal to provide ‘immediate aid and relief’ to affected families.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to provide affected families with tents, food, blankets, and other essential supplies. The file is now pending with LG V.K. Saxena for the approval.

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot had sent a proposal to Chief Minister seeking to address the concerns of the affected families, who had lost their homes on Wednesday. In the proposal, he apprised the CM of the recent developments that had taken place in the matter so far.

The DDA had initiated a large-scale demolition drive in the Ladha Sarai village under the pretext of a disputed demarcation of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The move left hundreds of persons without shelter or basic amenities.

However, opposing the move by the DDA, the Delhi government intervened to stop the demolition and ordered a fresh demarcation of the disputed area through orders of Revenue Minister Gahlot.

Meanwhile, LG Saxena on Tuesday directed the Delhi Development Authority to stall the ongoing demolition drive in these villages till further instructions.

“The decision came after a delegation of residents of these villages met the LG and sought relief from the demolition drive while citing the anomalies in the demarcation of land in these areas, that was carried out by the AAP Government in 2021”, a statement from LG Secretariat had said.