Mehrauli Murder: Aftab to soon undergo lie-detector test

New Delhi: The Polygraph test of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who’s accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli area, is likely take place within the next two days at the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, sources said on Tuesday.

The officials from FSL, as per protocol, also went to the court on Tuesday to verify the order of the copy for polygraph test.

In the court, the judge allowed police to go ahead with the polygraph test to unravel the truth, while another court extended Aftab’s police custody by four more days.

Sources told IANS that police teams will try to conduct both the tests — Polygraph and Narco — within the next four days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited the South Delhi DCP’s office on Tuesday evening, where he spoke to the investigating officers and took stock of the ongoing probe.

According to sources, the investigators have to now join the dots of the evidence collected so far, as they cannot conclude the probe on the basis of the statement given by the accused.

“Multiple agencies have been working on the case, and we will file a collective report in the court. The charge sheet will be filed on the basis of forensic evidence,” said the sources.

Aftab will also be taken to two ponds for the search of the body parts of Shraddha, one in the Mehrauli forest and the other in Maidangarhi.

On Sunday, police teams had recovered more human remains from the Mehrauli forest. They have so far sent 18 body bones, including the base of a skull and a decapitated jaw, for forensic examination.

To ascertain whether the bones are that of Shraddha, the blood samples of her father and brother have been collected for DNA analysis.

However, blood stained clothes and weapons of the offence are yet to be recovered.